General Election Next Tuesday 11.04.2022

The general election is Tuesday, but by now you’ve probably received your vote by mail ballot.

Darcia Stebbins has been studying the elections process in San Luis Obispo county.

With the introduction of the computer into the elections, the process by which votes are counted has changed in recent years.

That’s why Darcia Stebbins encourages voters to go to their polling place on election day and exchange their vote by mail ballot for an in precinct ballot, not a provisional one, an in precinct ballot.

The most important thing is that you vote in this general election Tuesday.