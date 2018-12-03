George Bush 12.03.2018

The north county and the entire world is paying their respects to former president George H.W. Bush, who died last week at the age of 94.

Paso Robles city councilman Fred Strong says he worked with Bush on national transportation issues. Strong says Bush impressed him as one of the brightest, most informed of the presidents with whom he worked.

The elder George Bush was our nation’s 41st president. He died last week at the age of 94. His body will lie in state at the nations capitol.

His funeral will be held Thursday in Houston.