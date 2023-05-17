Georgia Brown Remodeling Halted 05.17.2023

Some shocking news from the Paso Robles school district.

There’s reportedly a geological issue under Georgia Brown elementary school which may prevent or at least delay the remodeling of the school.

The district is not specific about the so called “anomalous feature.” I spoke yesterday with Dr. Dubost’s assistant who says he will speak about the problem next week on Sound Off. But first, he wants to tell the board about the problem. So, he’ll talk about it at next Tuesday’s board meeting.

What we’ve learned talking with local geologists is that there may be geothermal activity beneath the school property which prevents construction. The historic hot springs resort is just a few blocks away in the Salinas riverbed.

You may remember the big hole that manifested in the parking lot behind the Paso Robles library building after the San Simeon earthquake. That is what they’re trying to avoid at Georgia Brown. We’ll learn more about the issue next week, and how it may impact plans to remodel Georgia Brown school.

Georgia Brown is the dual language immersion school in the district.