Gerrymander Run 11.24.2021

Several years ago, a political pundit talked about staging a gerrymander run through San Luis Obispo. The idea was to run a 5k through San Luis and travel through three different supervisorial districts in three miles.

Right now, supervisors are working on redrawing those districts to make them more in keeping with state guidelines.

Friday, the supervisors narrowed the options down to two maps, the Richard Patton map and the San Luis Obispo Chamber map. Supervisor Lynn Compton says those boundaries vary with the two maps.