The high court also rules yesterday that partisan gerrymandering of congressional and legislative districts is none of its business.

That decision leaves state officials free from federal court challenges to their plans to shape districts to blatantly help their parties. One local example locally was congresswoman Lois Capps “ribbon of shame”, the 24th congressional district which ran up the coast along the waterline. Some of the district disappeared during high tide. The “ribbon of shame” ensured Capp’s reelection because it was so overwhelmingly democratic. That district has since been redrawn, but it still favors democratic candidates. Salud Carbajal currently serves the 24th congressional district.

Redistricting will next take place in 2021, after the 2020 census results are available.