Gibson For Supervisor Doesn’t Believe in Water Pirates 04.13.2022

The campaign continues for that other supervisors seat. The second district seat. Incumbent, Bruce Gibson is visiting Atascadero and other parts of the north county to gain support for his reelection.

Historically, Gibson has consistently voted against supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold. When it comes to water and the threat of people redirecting the aquifer to southern California, Gibson tells KPRL he doesn’t believe there are water pirates looking to steal water from the north county and ship it south.

Many people disagree with him, including supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold. Some land owners already have developed plans to send water south through the coastal branch of the state water project. The water would go to Santa Barbara and Chumash lake. The pipes going through the north county are equipped with two inch valves for discharging water, and 10” valves for accepting water for delivery south.

Several groups have worked on schemes to capture, store and ship water from the Paso Robles aquifer to sell to southern California water districts. The players include Harvard Investment Foundation, which has bought land near the state water project coastal branch pipeline. Matt Tourentine with Harvard Investment Foundation lives in Cayucos. He has donated $2500 to Bruce Gibson’s reelection campaign.