Gino Lopez 10.16.2018

A San Luis judge sentences 23-year-old Gino Lopez to 13 years in prison for causing a crash that killed a Wasco teenager on the Cuesta grade.

Lopez was found guilty of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He was also charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

The jury rejected a second degree murder charge, however, instead finding him guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter. The DA’s office had charged Lopez with second degree murder because he had a prior DUI conviction. 16-year-old Emily Reyes was killed in the crash.

During the trial, passengers in the modified Honda said they were screaming at Lopez to slow down shortly before the crash on the Cuesta grade. Deputy district attorney Michael Frye told judge Matthew Guerrero, “That should have stopped him in his tracks. This was completely avoidable.”

Before announcing his reduced sentence of 13-years, judge Guerrero said, “This is a heartbreaking situation for all.”