Gino Lopez 8.21.2018

A murder trial under way in San Luis in the case of a driver who caused a fatal accident while driving under the influence of alcohol.

23-year-old Gino Lopez of Arvin caused a crash on the Cuesta grade in April of 2016 that killed a 16-year-old girl from Wasco. Emily Reyes graduated from Grizzly Youth Academy in San Luis in December of 2015. She was riding in the car driven by Lopez when he lost control of the vehicle and it struck a tractor trailer rig on the Cuesta grade. Reyes was killed at the scene. While her body lay on the pavement, passing motorists saw Lopez and another man throwing cans of beer out of their smashed up Honda civic.

Lopez pleaded not guilty to a charge of second degree murder. He also faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence resulting in injury or death, hit-and-run resulting in injury or death and driving on a suspended license. Both Lopez and 18-year-old Henry Aguilar of Wasco suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Opening statements in the trial began Friday and continue today in San Luis Obispo superior court.