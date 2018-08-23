Gino Lopez 8.23.2018

The murder trial continues in San Luis Obispo superior court in the case of a driver who caused a fatal accident while driving under the influence on the Cuesta grade.

23-year-old Gino Lopez of Arvin caused a crash on the grade in April of 2016 that killed a 16-year-old girl from Wasco. Emily Reyes graduated from Grizzly youth academy in San Luis in December of 2015.

She was riding in the car driven by Lopez when he lost control of the vehicle and it struck a tractor-trailer rig. Reyes was killed at the scene.

While her body lay on the pavement, passing motorists saw Lopez and another man throwing cans of beer out of their smashed up Honda civic. Then, they walked down the slope, away from the accident.

Lopez pleaded not guilty to a charge of second degree murder. He is also facing charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence resulting in injury or death, hit-and-run resulting in injury or death and driving on a suspended license. Both Lopez and 18-year-old Henry Aguilar of Wasco suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

That trail continues today in San Luis Obispo superior court.