Gino Lopez 8.31.2018

The fate of 23-year-old Gino Lopez is in the hands of the jury.

Lopez is the Arvin man who crashed his car on the Cuesta grade two years ago while under the influence of alcohol. He fled the scene although a passenger in the car lay dead or dying on the pavement. Other motorists say Lopez was driving at speeds approaching 120 miles per hour before the accident.

Emily Reyes of Wasco died in the crash. She was a graduate of Grizzly Youth Academy. She planned to join the US marine corps.

She was declared dead at the scene of the accident on the Cuesta grade.

Lopez was driving on a suspended license at the time of the accident.

Attorney’s presented their closing arguments yesterday. The jury begins deliberating his guilt or innocence today. Gino Lopez could get more than 15-years in prison.