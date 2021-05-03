Glover Back on Earth 5.03.2021

Cal Poly graduate Victor Glover is back on solid ground after nearly six months on board the International Space Station.

Victor Glover attended Cal Poly on a wrestling scholarship. He studied engineering and became a test pilot after his graduation. Then, he trained to become an astronaut. Glover is African-American. He and his family live in northern California, where he’ll return after extensive physical examinations and debriefing.

One hears a lot about the lack of diversity at Cal Poly, but two of the most remarkable alumni are African-American. Astronaut Victor Glover and former baseball player Ozzie Smith, who was a strong proponent for education when he played for the St. Louis Cardinals. Glover and Smith have well-represented Cal Poly as spokesman for the university and role models for youth.