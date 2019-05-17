Goleta Shooting 5.17.2019

We learn more about the fatal officer-involved shooting which occurred last week in Goleta.

According to Kelly Hoover of the Santa Barbara county sheriff’s department, 32-year-old Francisco Antonio Alcaraz Jr., was a documented gang member from the Santa Barbara area. He was wanted for attempted murder due to his involvement in a suspected gang related shooting.

On May 7th, Alcaraz opened fire on officers who approached an apartment complex on Turnpike road near Goleta. One officer was struck in the pant leg. Officers returned fire. They fired 58 rounds killing the suspect.

Alcaraz lived in Lompoc, but frequented the apartment near Goleta where his wife and four children lived.