Goose 01.02.2019

A goose discovered in a park in Huntington Beach with an arrow through its neck. The goose flew around the park with the arrow in its neck for a week before it was finally captured. The arrow was removed and the bird was given antibiotics, IV fluids and pain killers.

The park where the goose was captured is the same where a Canada goose and a ring-bill gull ingested pills that someone dumped in the park. Those birds had their systems flushed out and were released to the wild after acting goofy for a few hours.