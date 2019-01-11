Governor Gavin Newsom Budget 01.11.2019

Governor Gavin Newsom released his budget for the coming fiscal year, which begins July first. It calls for a $144 billion dollar general fund. That’s a 4% increase over the plan signed by former governor Jerry Brown in June. The budget allocates hundreds of millions of dollars for housing and homelessness.

Newsom says he wants to cut red tape to stimulate home construction. He wants to waive environmental reviews for certain projects, and to revisit the state’s developer impact fees. The budget also includes $402 million for community colleges. That money earmarked for cost-of-living allowances, enrollment growth, legal services for illegal aliens and their families, and providing a second year of free tuition.

The total budget, including money earmarked for special purpose funds, is just over $209 billion. That’s about $8 billion greater than Brown’s final budget.