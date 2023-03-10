Governor & State of Emergency 03.10.2023

As this strong atmospheric river was bearing down on California, governor Gavin Newsom expanded an emergency proclamation to 21 additional counties.

The proclamation already included San Luis Obispo and 12 other counties.

Added to the list are Butte, El Dorado, Fresno, Humboldt, Imperial, Inyo, Lake, Mendocino, Merced Monterey, Napa, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, Tuolumne and Yuba counties.

Those join San Luis Obispo, Amador, Kern, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma and Tulare counties.

There are 58 counties in California. The governor has proclaimed a state of emergency in 33 of them, so far.