The governor’s warns about new stay at home order. He says he may issue the new orders in the next few days if numbers increase at intensive care units in the county.

He says the new orders may be issued later this week. Maybe next week. They will impact most of California, including San Luis Obispo county.

On Monday, KPRL will talk on Sound Off with Faith Cortez, who is coordinating the effort in our county to recall Gavin Newsom.