Graduation 6.07.2019

Commencement exercises continue for north county high schools.

Last night, 165 members of Templeton high school’s class of 2019 received their diplomas in a ceremony held at the high school football field, clearly visible to those driving on 101 through Templeton.

At War Memorial stadium in Paso Robles, hundreds of people turned out for Liberty and Independent high school graduation ceremonies last night.

In Atascadero, graduation ceremonies held for 60 graduates of Paloma Creek high school and 37 at Atascadero Choices in Education Academy.

Graduation ceremonies also held for 39 seniors at Coast Union high school.

Tonight at six, the Paso Robles high school commencement ceremony to be held at War Memorial stadium. If you drive near Flamson school late this afternoon and this evening, you’re advised to watch out for pedestrians.