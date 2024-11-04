Graffiti On Cal Poly Signs in Protest of Israel-Hamas Conflict 11.04.2024

Cal poly police received reports on Halloween night of an act of vandalism on the campus’s buildings and entrance sign, in protest to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Graffiti had been sprayed on the university union and on the sign at grand avenue. The signs contained language such as “from gaza to cal poly let the intifada spread,” “divest from genocide,” “from palestine to tilhini free the land end the us empire,” along with several vulgar four-letter words that name “rtx,” “boeing,” “northrop,” and “gen atomics” in its protest.

Cal poly’s campus police department is investigating the vandalism as of friday afternoon.