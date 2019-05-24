Grand Jury 5.24.2019

The San Luis Obispo county grand jury releases its summary of findings and recommendations for the 2017-2018 grand jury. It includes five reports.

#1. Our County Can Do Better: The crisis inside the walls of the psychiatric health facility.

#2 A Look at County Behavioral Health Services: A time for improvement is now.

#3 Inspection Report for San Luis Obispo County Detention Facilities.

#4 Safeguarding the Public’s Health

#5 Moving the Dial at the County Jail: The goal of reducing recidivism.

#6 Is There a Health Crisis From the Dunes: The answer my friend is blowing in the wind.

The 36-page continuity report is available online. The current grand jury continues to investigate the Paso Robles school district and its financial mismanagement during the tenure of superintendent Chris Williams. The grand jury will not comment on their investigation, although sources who have been interviewed say the investigators are looking at expenditures at the Culinary Arts Academy and for the proposed aquatic complex. They’re also reportedly investigating conflict of interest issues involving former school district trustees Field Gibson and Matt Mclish.

There is no word on when the grand jury investigation into the Paso Robles school district will be released or if it will lead to indictments. According to the grand jury foreman, the grand jury does not release any information until they complete their report.