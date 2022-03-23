Grand Jury Report 03.23.2022

The San Luis Obispo county grand jury responds to the Paso Robles school board, and it’s not great.

You may remember the grand jury investigated the grand jury covering the period between 2015 and 2018. This was the superintendent Chris Williams period with school board members like Joel Peterson, Field Gibson, and Tim Gearhart.

The initial report by the grand jury was entitled, ‘Paso Robles School District: A Cautionary Tale’.

The report was divided into three parts. School district leadership, district reserve management and the aquatic complex.

The grand jury gave the school board time to respond to their findings. This week, the grand jury says many elements in the school district response are not adequate. Before he was hired, superintendent Curt Dubost said he would find the missing money. More recently he said emphatically, there was no malfeasance, although whistle-blowers told a different story.

The new report by the grand jury is 79 pages long. More on that tomorrow here on KPRL.