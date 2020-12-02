Grand Jury Report 12.02.2020

This week we’re looking at the recent San Luis Obispo county Grand Jury report entitled “Paso Robles School District: A Cautionary Tale”.

It begins, “This report looks at failures in leadership and management that precipitated the recent crisis, and provides a details illustration of how a school district can inadvertently fail its students and the community it serves.”

The report focuses on the years 2015 to 2018 when financial reserves dropped from 10% to less than 1% of the budget in a four year period. During that time only one board member voted against the reckless spending of superintendent Chris Williams. That was trustee Chris Bausch.

The report criticizes the board for giving Chris Williams several hundred thousand dollars after he resigned. The grand jury says there was no cause to do so. Since Williams departure, trustees have said there is no reason for an investigation. Superintendent Curt Dubost said a district investigation found no malfeasance. But that’s not what the Grand Jury says.

Tomorrow, the Grand Jury’s take on the aquatic complex. Friday, the failure of the county office of education to prevent the collapse of the Paso Robles school districts finances.