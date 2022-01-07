Grand Oaks Paseo 01.07.2022

Affordable homes going on sale in Atascadero. Grand Oaks Paseo is on El Camino Real not far from the San Anselmo exit. There are 25 units.

The homes at Grand Oaks Paseo have one, two or three bedroom cottages. They range in size from 700 square feet to 1,000 square feet.

The homes go for $200 thousand something for a one bedroom, $300 something for the two bedroom. The three bedroom with a garage is in the 400 hundred thousand range.

There will also be four units on El Camino Real that will have commercial space below and a two bedroom apartment above.

You could run a business downstairs, and live upstairs.

The first phase of those small homes are now for sale.