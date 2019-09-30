Grand View Apartments Closing 9.30.2019

The Grand View apartments are closing.

The owners decided rather than to clean up the place, they’re going to close down the apartment complex on Spring and 4th streets.

The tenants are now being served with 60-90 day notices to vacate. That’s after Grand View residents filed a class action laws suit against the Santa Barbara owners in May.

Rather than make $2.5 million in repairs, the owners are closing the apartments and putting them up for sale. The landlords must pay each tenant $1,000 to relocate.