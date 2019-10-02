Grandview Apartments 10.02.2019

About fifty current residents of the Grandview apartments on Spring street in Paso Robles attended last night’s city council meeting.

Francisco Ramirez lives at the Grandview apartments. Paso Robles city manager Tom Frutchey says there will be a meeting next week. Stephanie Barclay organized that meeting next Wednesday. Her concern is if the city will agendize the issue and take action.

One attendee commented that mayor Steve Martin was not nearly as concerned about the Grandview apartments as he was with short term rentals, particularly for the owners of short term rentals.

Next Monday, Stephanie Barclay will be our guest on Sound Off. We’ll talk with her about what is being done to find housing for 50-70 people who have been evicted from the Grandview apartments by a slumlord in Santa Barbara.