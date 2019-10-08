Grandview Apartments 10.08.2019

More than 70 people living in the Grandview apartments at the southern entrance to Paso Robles still wondering where they’re going to live.

The residence were given eviction notices recently. They have 60-90 days to move out. That’s in response to an order that the slumlords in Santa Barbara clean up the place.

Stephanie Barclay is with the SLO Legal Assistance Foundation. Her group filed an order that the landlord clean the place up, fix leaking pipes, address mold and vermin. Stephanie barclay is asking the city to intervene.

Tomorrow afternoon, there will be a meeting at 80 Carrie road for those facing eviction to learn of options they have. That’s from 5-8 tomorrow. Barclay also wants the mayor to put the issue on the next city council agenda.