Grandview Apartments 10.09.2019

This evening in Paso Robles, a meeting for more than 70 people evicted from the Grandview apartments at the southern entrance to Paso Robles.

The residents have 60-90 days to move out. That’s in response to a court order that the Santa Barbara slumlords clean up the place. Stephanie Barclay is with the SLO Legal Assistance Foundation. Stephanie Barclay is asking the city to intervene. Barclay also wants the mayor to put the issue on the next city council agenda. So far, he’s refused to make a commitment to put it on the agenda.