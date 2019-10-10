Grandview Apartments 10.10.2019

About sixty people attended a meeting for residents of the Grandview apartments who recently received eviction notices by their landlord. The Grandview apartments are located on Spring street and Niblick road, near the south entrance to Paso Robles.

Last night, tenants facing eviction met with leaders from the city of Paso Robles, Self-Help Housing, Paso Robles school district and other agencies to try to find ways to resolve their housing and education crisis.

Paso Robles city manager Tom Frutchey tells KPRL the meeting went well. Stephanie Barclay of SLO Legal Assistance says another meeting will be held to accommodate those tenants who are working nights at local wineries.