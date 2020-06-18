Grandview Apartments 6.18.2020

A new apartment complex called vista Robles is going up at the site of the old Grandview apartments in Paso Robles.

The Grandview is located on Spring street between first and second streets, across the street from Joe’s place. That’s the controversial old apartment which was closed because the owners refused to address serious issues with vermin and other problems with water and electricity.

The new complex is called Vista Robles. The Koto group began construction on Monday. Vista Robles will have 54 apartments featuring patios, wood flooring, granite counter tops, a washer and dryer in each unit, air conditioning and new electrical and plumbing.

The apartments will rent from $1500 for a one bedroom to $1900 for a three bedroom.

Many of the apartments have views of the Salinas river. They are walking distance to Joe’s place, the Paso Robles post office and community health.