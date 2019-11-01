Grandview Fumigation 11.01.2019

The Grandview apartments in Paso Robles are being fumigated to comply with state regulations related to bedbug, cockroach and rodent infestation.

City staff and county inspectors visited the units last week. The city issued a notice of violation, and ordered that the buildings be fumigated. The tenants will be temporarily housed elsewhere while the fumigation is performed before Monday.

The owners of the apartment complex are Ebrahim and Fahime Madadi of Santa Barbara. They have listed the Grandview for sale. Recently, the price was listed at eleven million dollars. The asking price went up after the city placed the property in the opportunity zone.

Although some in Paso Robles are taking sides with the landlords against the tenants, who work in the Paso Robles area, state law is very specific when it comes to health and safety at rental prop