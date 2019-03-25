Gray Whales 3.25.2019

Gray whales are swimming into San Francisco Bay in greater numbers, as they migrate along the California coast.

The gray whales reach 39 feet long and weight 60,000 pounds. They’re thrilling spectators, but biologists say the surge in strays may be sign of trouble. The whales are making their annual 11,000 mile trip north from Mexico to Alaska and they may be going into the bay in search of food or shelter. The biologists suspect the whales may be hungry. The question is similar to the familiar debate question, “why did the horse leave the barn?” A researcher with Cascadia research says “we have wandering whales that aren’t in good condition and showing up in strange places.”

Early this month, two dead gray whales were found in San Francisco Bay. Gray whales normally do most of their feeding over the summer in the arctic. You can see the gray whales migrating north along the central coast. The best area to see is around San Simeon- especially the Piedras Blancas light house, but you can also see them cruising by Montana de Oro.