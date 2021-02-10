Great White Sharks 2.10.2021

Researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium says there’s a dramatic increase in the number of great white sharks swimming in Monterey Bay.

The habitat includes an area off Santa Cruz county where a surfer was killed by a shark last year.

The new study was published yesterday. It indicates the sharks swim in groups in Monterey Bay between April and October. Sometimes they swim within a few yards of the shoreline.

Often they are a few feet from surfers, kayakers and stand-up paddlers, but the people don’t know it, and the sharks don’t bother them.