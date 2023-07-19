Grey Muzzle Org Chose Woods For Grants 07.19.2023

The Grey Muzzle Organization has announced the recipients of its annual grants, and among its 90 winners chosen from the pool of 370 applications is Woods Humane Society.

Woods in San Luis Obispo was awarded seven and a half thousand dollars to help 18 senior dogs receive pre-adoption veterinary care.

CEO of Woods Humane Society, Emily L’Heureux said: “This grant will help us give more senior dogs…the essential veterinary care they need so they’ll be ready to go to their forever homes.”

Woods Humane Society is a privately funded, non-profit, animal sheltering and welfare organization that annually places up to three thousand dogs and cats into loving homes.