Greyhounds Celebrated w/Parade & Recognition 12.22.2022

Several hundred people turned out to celebrate the Atascadero High School Football Team, which won the State Championship in a torrential downpour at Atascadero High School.

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Debbie Arnold and Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno officially praised the Greyhound football team, and CIF Cross Country runner Frannie Perry, who joined the football team on the steps of the Rotunda.

The Greyhounds started the season with three losses. Then, their season turned around during half-time in their fourth game. After trailing badly, the Greyhounds came back and beat a Salinas team. They went on to win all but one game they played. They won the Ocean League Championship, the CIF Title, and the State Championship.

Coach Vic Cooper thanked everyone associated with the team, including the coaches, the coaches’ wives, the administration, the band, the cheerleaders, the staff which helped the team, the boosters and many others.

He said he was proud of his team, and very proud of his hometown for honoring them.