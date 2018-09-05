Ground Breaking 9.05.2018

Groundbreaking yesterday for Paso Market Walk.

Construction is underway at the 16 thousand square foot marketplace. It’s located on the site of the old Hometown nursery at 1803 Spring street, near Kuehl Nicolay funeral home. Deborah Longo paid $1.7 million for the property. Longo is the former co-owner of Justin Vineyards. She divorced Justin Baldwin and married Dr. Longo after Baldwin sold Justin Winery to Stuart Reznick.

The development will include two restaurants. One will be located inside the historic house built by almond grower J.J. Van Wormer back in 1890.

Seven businesses have signed on including Hog Canyon Brewing company and Stafford’s Chocolates. There will also be six short-term vacation rentals on the property.

The development is still looking for two restaurants, a butcher, a deli, a seafood provider, a taco stand and a cider maker. If all goes as planned, the Paso Marketplace Walk will open in July of next year.