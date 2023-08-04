Groundbreaking Ceremony for Affordable Housing in Paso 08.04.2023

The city of Paso Robles, in collaboration with the Paso Robles Housing Authority and Affordable Housing Development Corporation, has announced a groundbreaking ceremony for the Sunrise Villas Housing Development.

The project is a 69 unit, affordable multi-family housing structure, aimed at addressing the need for affordable housing options for Paso Robles residents. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 15th at 5 in the evening at 1600 Fontana road where the site will be located.

The public is encouraged to attend.