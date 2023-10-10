Groundbreaking Ceremony for No Co Dispatch Center in Templeton 10.10.2023

A 17,000 square foot joint dispatch facility for the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office and Calfire slo is expected to be built in Templeton.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held yesterday with the two agencies present. The site is adjacent to the SLO county sheriff’s office in Templeton just off Main street and highway 101.

SLO county sheriff’s office chief deputy Nate Paul said that the center will provide additional work space to perform daily demands, and the modern facility will improve communication with emergency personnel.

The north county dispatch center is estimated to cost 39 million dollars, and expected to be completed by November 2024.