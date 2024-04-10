Grover Beach Man Arrested For Resisting & Evading Arrest 04.10.2024

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office released a statement of an incident that took place near Oceano yesterday evening.

Deputies were dispatched to a fight in the area, when one of the witnesses reported seeing one of the men involved get into a vehicle and flee the scene. Deputies located the suspect vehicle, which was driving erratically on highway 1, and sometimes on the wrong side of the road.

The vehicle refused to yield for a traffic stop, leading to a brief pursuit that ended when the vehicle was disabled from a spike strip. The suspect refused to exit the vehicle for over an hour. Deputies utilized pepper balls to force the suspect to exit the vehicle.

43-year-old Jacob Epifanio Lopez of Grover Beach was arrested for reckless driving, failure to yield to law enforcement, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.