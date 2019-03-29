Grover Beach Pot Shop 3.29.2019

A Grover Beach cannabis shop is shut down briefly after a month long investigation into illegal marijuana operation on the central coast.

The Santa Barbara county sheriff’s department served a search warrant to 805 Beach Breaks at 8:30 yesterday. The county’s Cannabis Compliance Team also seized marijuana from an illegal operation in Los Alamos.

805 Beach Breaks is one of two licensed and operating marijuana dispensaries in Grover Beach. It was actually the first in San Luis Obispo county to open as a legal cannabis adult use business. It was shut down briefly yesterday by the Santa Barbara county sheriff’s office. The team also seized hundreds of thousands of illegal plants and thousands of pounds of processed marijuana ready for sale at the Los Alamos location.

The store in Grover Beach has reopened for business, and according to the city manager, will continue to operate as a licensed commercial cannabis business.