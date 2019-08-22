GSA Meeting 8.22.2019

The Paso Robles Groundwater Sustainability Agency met Wednesday at the Paso Robles library conference room. The agency includes representatives from the city of Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo county, Shandon-San Juan water district and San Miguel.

About 50 people in attendance learned that the draft plan for the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin has been finalized and may be viewed on the website, pasoroblesgcp.com. San Luis Obispo county supervisor Debbie Arnold tells KPRL it’s a good day to see the draft plan completed.

Among those to speak at the meeting, Steve and Jerry Lohr, who cultivate vineyards on the east side of Paso Robles. Jerry Lohr explained how the winery monitors groundwater levels and his people plan to manage reclaimed waste water from the city of Paso Robles with lake Nacimiento water to save and protect the groundwater basin.

Stakeholders and others interested in the groundwater basin are encouraged to study the draft plan on the website, and make comments or suggestions.