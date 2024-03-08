Guevara Sentenced to Life For Sex Crimes Against Minors 03.07.2024

The county district attorney’s office announced that 44-year-old Edgar Nolverto Guevara has been sentenced to 645 years to life in prison.

He has been convicted of 19 counts of committing sex crimes against four separate child victims under the age of 14 between 2004 and 2022. He was also found to be convicted of criminal threats in 2001, a strike under California’s three strikes law.

The DA’s office also said Guevara had to be removed from the courtroom during the sentencing hearing, as he broke out in a “profane tirade” when the four victims recounted the impact his crimes had on them.