Gypsy Music 9.07.2021

In Paso Robles Saturday night, gypsy music echoed through the alleys around 13th street.

Trio Dinicu of Los Angeles shared gypsy music with an intimate audience at Amsterdam coffee house and piano lounge.

The trio features a violinist who is a sought after recording artist in Los Angeles. Her husband plays acoustic guitar, the stand-up bass player is a sound engineer originally from Germany.

If you missed them, they’ll be back. Bringing gypsy jazz to the north county. Trio Dinicu may return to perform at a new wine and jazz club opening in Paso Robles in October.