Today, habit burger is opening a new store in Atascadero. The store to open in the 7300 block of El Camino Real. The restaurant will employ about 35 people.

Habit Burger is located in the lot which was the former home of Coco’s Bakery restaurant. That building was demolished.

The hamburger chain started in 1969 in Santa Barbara. One of the first regular customers was Joe Ontiveros of Paso Robles. Joe told the young owners back in the late 60’s, “Someday, I’m going to own my own restaurant.”