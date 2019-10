Atascadero is getting ready for Halloween. Zoo Boo is Saturday, October 26th at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.

Just north of Paso Robles, the River K Pumpkin Patch is already open on North River road. There are pumpkins and a corn maze and they’re open now through Halloween. Which falls on a Thursday this year.

