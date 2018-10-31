Halloween 10.31.2018

It’s Halloween in the north county.

Downtown Paso Robles is offering trick or treating for kids tonight. In Atascadero, Halloween on Entrada will be a big event, beginning with Farmers Market at the Sunken Gardens from 3-6.

In Templeton, a hearse is parked outside the haunted house known as the Nightmare On Main Street in downtown Templeton. It’s a scary place to visit, especially the new hallway. That’s $10 to experience from 7-11 tonight.

Out on north River road, just north of Paso Robles, the River K Pumpkin Patch has its 4-acre corn maze. Vallerie Kunze Reynolds is with the River K Pumpkin Patch on north River road. They’re open until 8 tonight.