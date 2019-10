It’s Halloween tonight.

A lot is planned later today in Paso Robles, a Safe and Sane Halloween in downtown tonight from 4-7 including Norma the witch. She’s pretty scary.

In Atascadero, a lot planned today in the downtown area. That’s on Entrada from 4-6:30 late this afternoon and evening.

Templeton also hosting trick or treaters downtown late this afternoon. So, enjoy your Halloween in the north county and watch out for kids if you’re driving.