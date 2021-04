The owner of Halter Ranch Winery is offering to buy the Tribune publishing. That’s the big Tribune Publishing Company, which includes the Chicago Tribune and Baltimore Sun.

The owner of Halter Ranch is Swiss, Hasjorg Wyss.

He and a hotel developer in Maryland are trying to buy the Tribune company.

Wyss made his fortune developing a medical device. He sold the company to Johnson and Johnson for $21.3 billion dollars. Back in 2012.

He’s also done a beautiful job with Halter Ranch Winery.