The Harriet Tubman $20 bill remains on hold. It will not be unveiled next year by the treasury department.

Now, the internal watchdog in the department has agreed to look into why designs of the bill will not be unveiled next year. The treasury secretary announced that designs of the new $20 bill would be unveiled in 2026, rather than next year. That’s because 2026 is the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.

A spokesman says that if you are given a $20 bill with the likeness of Harriet Tubman, it’s probably a counterfeit.