Harrison Ford Runway Incident 5.01.2020

From trains to planes, Harrison Ford recently had an incident when his plane wrongly crossed a runway where another plane was landing.

The 77-year-old actor was at the controls of a small plane April 24th at Hawthorne airport in Los Angeles. According to his publicist, he crossed the runway after miss-hearing an instruction from air traffic control. The publicist says, “He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to air traffic control for the error. No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision.”

It was the latest of similar incidents over the years for the actor. Harrison ford collects and frequently flies planes and helicopters.