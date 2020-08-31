HART 8.31.2020

The homeless animal rescue team in Cambria (better known as HART) is asking people to consider fostering an adult or senior cat in need.

The organization rescues adult and senior cats who are failing to thrive in caged shelters and stray or community cats that are looking for a family.

Hart is the acronym for the Homeless Animal Rescue Team.

Give them a call if you’d like to take an adult or senior cart which needs a new home.