Haunted House 10.26.2018

In Templeton, the Haunted House on Main Street is in full operation this weekend.

Natalie Clock says the Haunted House on Main Street in Templeton benefits a number of local non-profits. The haunted house is running just about every evening through Halloween on Main street in Templeton. It’s in a 120 year old house on Main street. There’s a hearse parked out in front. If you’re easily frightened, they also have daylight tours, so you won’t have to see it all in the dark. Clowns aren’t as frightening with the lights on.